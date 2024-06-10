Leeds saw their first season back in the Championship extended by three weeks as their promotion bid went all the way to the play-offs and ultimately a Wembley final against Southampton . A 1-0 defeat left the Whites staring at a second consecutive term back in the country’s second tier, ahead of which plans are gathering pace amid a summer of two huge international tournaments.

The Whites have players at both the European Championships and Copa America which sandwich the build-up to the new campaign and the start of the 2024-25 season itself. Three pre-season friendlies have now been announced and, here, we run through the key dates of the summer and next season plus a guide to which Whites internationals will be in action and when. In the hope that it’s coming home, we’ve included England’s group stage games at the Euros too.