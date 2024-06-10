Leeds United next season key dates with three friendlies added, fixtures release and first game

Plans are continually developing ahead of Leeds United’s second season back in the Championship with three friendlies now announced and a key date this week.

Leeds saw their first season back in the Championship extended by three weeks as their promotion bid went all the way to the play-offs and ultimately a Wembley final against Southampton. A 1-0 defeat left the Whites staring at a second consecutive term back in the country’s second tier, ahead of which plans are gathering pace amid a summer of two huge international tournaments.

The Whites have players at both the European Championships and Copa America which sandwich the build-up to the new campaign and the start of the 2024-25 season itself. Three pre-season friendlies have now been announced and, here, we run through the key dates of the summer and next season plus a guide to which Whites internationals will be in action and when. In the hope that it’s coming home, we’ve included England’s group stage games at the Euros too.

Friday, June 14.

1. Summer transfer window opens

Friday, June 14. Photo: Richard Sellers

Friday, June 14: Germany v Scotland (8pm). Liam Cooper in the Scotland squad.

2. Euro 2024 opening match

Friday, June 14: Germany v Scotland (8pm). Liam Cooper in the Scotland squad. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Sunday, June 16: Slovenia v Denmark (5pm). Rasmus Kristensen in the Denmark squad.

3. Euro 2024

Sunday, June 16: Slovenia v Denmark (5pm). Rasmus Kristensen in the Denmark squad. Photo: Liam McBurney

Sunday, June 16 (8pm). Serbia v England.

4. Euro 2024

Sunday, June 16 (8pm). Serbia v England. Photo: Julian Finney

Monday, June 17: Austria v France (8pm). Max Wober in the Austria squad.

5. Euro 2024

Monday, June 17: Austria v France (8pm). Max Wober in the Austria squad. Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Wednesday, June 19: Scotland v Switzerland (8pm). Liam Cooper in the Scotland squad.

6. Euro 2024

Wednesday, June 19: Scotland v Switzerland (8pm). Liam Cooper in the Scotland squad. Photo: Stu Forster

