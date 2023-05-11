Leeds sit second-bottom in the Premier League table and two points adrift of safety ahead of three final games at home to Newcastle United, away at West Ham United and then at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day.

Should Leeds survive, the Premier League fixtures for next season will be unveiled at 9am on Thursday, June 15. The 2023-24 Premier League campaign will start on the weekend of Saturday, August 12 and finish on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The schedule also provides for a return of the mid-season player break, taking place between January 13 and January 20.

But if Leeds lose their Premier League status then the Whites will have to wait another week to discover who they will play and when as the EFL have announced that all all 72 EFL Clubs will release their schedules from 9am on Thursday, June 22. The opening round of games will take place over the weekend of Saturday, August 5, most likely beginning with a live game on Friday, August 4. A date for the Championship play-off final has already been set Sunday, May 26, 2024.