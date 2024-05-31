Leeds United next season key dates: Fixtures release, friendly, first game, transfer windows details

Leeds United are heading for a second consecutive season back in the Championship, ahead of which key dates will arrive thick and fast over the coming weeks.

Daniel Farke’s Whites saw their bid for promotion and an immediate Premier League return decided by the play-offs in which Leeds fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Southampton in Sunday’s Wembley final. After months of uncertainty, Leeds now know that it will be another season in the second tier next term which now provides clarity where key dates are concerned.

A major development emerged just four days after Sunday’s play-off final defeat on Thursday morning as Leeds announced that Red Bull had acquired a minority stake in the club, a significant deal that will see the huge global energy drink’s name feature on the front of shirts from next season. Just over two weeks later, another big date will present itself and here we run through the key dates for the diaries over the summer and for the 2024-25 campaign itself.

Friday, June 14.

1. Summer transfer window opens

Friday, June 14. Photo: John Walton

Friday, June 14.

2. Start of Euro 2024

Friday, June 14. Photo: Ian MacNicol

Wednesday, June 26 (9am).

3. Fixtures release

Wednesday, June 26 (9am). Photo: Ed Sykes

Sunday, July 14 (9pm, at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin).

4. Euro 2024 final

Sunday, July 14 (9pm, at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin). Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, August 10.

5. Football at Paris 2024 Olympics

Wednesday, July 24 - Saturday, August 10. Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF

Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

6. Leeds v Valencia pre-season friendly

Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road). Photo: Aitor Alcalde

