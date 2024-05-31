Daniel Farke’s Whites saw their bid for promotion and an immediate Premier League return decided by the play-offs in which Leeds fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Southampton in Sunday’s Wembley final. After months of uncertainty, Leeds now know that it will be another season in the second tier next term which now provides clarity where key dates are concerned.

A major development emerged just four days after Sunday’s play-off final defeat on Thursday morning as Leeds announced that Red Bull had acquired a minority stake in the club, a significant deal that will see the huge global energy drink’s name feature on the front of shirts from next season. Just over two weeks later, another big date will present itself and here we run through the key dates for the diaries over the summer and for the 2024-25 campaign itself.