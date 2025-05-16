A Leeds United YouTube show has been launched in a partnership between the Yorkshire Evening Post and media production company Tailwind, with a special guest appearance by a 49ers Enterprises investor.

NBA player and Leeds United co-owner Larry Nance Jnr was a guest on the Inside Elland Road podcast, the YEP’s long-running show that until recently was only available on audio streaming platforms. The Atlanta Hawks veteran joined hosts Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue to discuss his love of all things Elland Road, his investment, drinking in The Peacock and a growing collection of Whites retro gear.

49ers Enterprises investment

Speaking on the podcast Nance said he was no longer interested in a return on his investment in the club. "I just couldn't be happier to be where I'm at," he said. "And the biggest thing I wanted from this was just to be part of the community. You know, sure there's a financial part of this investment that is substantial. But I truly don't ever want to see that money again. I don't ever want to see it again. If it triples, quadruples, I hope it's gone in the wind. And I just retain my little piece. Whether we go down twice, up twice, whether we win the Champions League, I don't care - I take it back, I do care - but I never want to see that investment ever again. That's money that is well spent, well gone, and I don't ever want to see it. I would love to just ride this out until one day I can hand it to my daughters."

Nance’s appearance on the podcast helped launch the new YouTube show that goes out weekly for those who want to consume their podcasts visually. Media production firm Tailwind and Leeds-supporting commercial director Adam Gardener have partnered with the YEP to help produce the show.

A statement from Tailwind read: “We're thrilled to announce our new partnership supporting the fantastic Leeds United podcast, Inside Elland Road, hosted by Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue. Tailwind has been working behind the scenes, upgrading the podcast with new cameras, sound, graphics, and dynamic animations to help elevate the channel as Leeds United steps back into the Premier League. We can't wait to see the podcast continue to grow, evolve and engage the passionate Leeds United community.

Inside Elland Road podcast

Tailwind’s commercial director Adam Gardener said: “As a Leeds United fan, it’s awesome to be part of this podcast. We’ve put in a lot of work at Tailwind alongside Joe to get to this point, and we’re excited to keep building on it. Special thanks to the Tailwind team involved and especially Ollie Ray, Tailwind's Motion Graphics Designer, who has been the driving force behind the project, leading on creative and execution of work."

The latest episode of the Inside Elland Road podcast was released on Thursday May 15 and focused on the 2025 transfer window squad audit, assessing the immediate futures of Daniel Farke’s current squad. You can watch it HERE.