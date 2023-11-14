Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are now on international break for the final time in 2023, and they went into the break in fine form. The Whites won their last three ahead of the break, including wins over Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle. They also picked up six wins from seven Championship outings to assert their credentials as promotion contenders.

The Whites will be looking to continue chipping away at the gap between themselves and the top two over the coming weeks, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

O'Riley speaks

Leeds were linked with a move for Celtic star Matt O'Riley earlier this year, and the Bhoys star has now claimed he is ready to make a step up having experienced Champions League football.

The Denmark international told Tipsbladet: “I have played in the Champions League against many good teams, and I feel I am ready (to take the next step), but I am already playing for a good team. It’s hard to say what is going to happen.”

Raphinha latest

Former Leeds star Raphinha appears to be attracting interest from the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window. The Brazilian enjoyed a solid first season with Barca last term, covering for Ousmane Dembélé, but he has found starts harder to come by this season.

Raphinha has started just three La Liga games, and many believe that is down to his struggle to adapt to Xavi Hernandez's system, although the emergence of superstar youngster Lamine Yamal has not helped. According to Sport, via Fichajes, Barca may now consider offloading the former Leeds star if the right bid comes in, and it's claimed both Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in a deal.