Get closer than ever to Leeds United on the YEP

Subscribe to our website and dedicated United newsletter

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s one of the most exciting times to be a Leeds United supporter as the club prepares for what everyone wants to be a triumphant return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke and his men are preparing for the challenges ahead and we will have in-depth coverage from their pre-season tour with Graham Smyth joining the players in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you don’t miss any of our brilliant coverage in two vital steps.

You can click here to subscribe to our free Leeds United newsletter , sent twice a day

And you can also become a YEP subscriber to have full access to all our Leeds United premium articles from the pre-season tour as well as transfer coverage and Premier League build up. This subscription gives you complete access to the website as well as fewer ads.

For a limited time only, readers will be able to unlock award-winning journalism for just £1 for 3 months.

So don’t miss out - show your support for the Whites and get the best coverage around with the YEP.