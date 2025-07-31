More than £15,000 has been raised from crowdfunding for the funeral costs of a 33-year-old Leeds United fan who died suddenly this week.

Steven Buchan, from Aberdeenshire in Scotland, was a Whites obsessive who named one of his three young children after Leeds striker Patrick Bamford. Buchan and his wife Zoe started the award-winning Vegan Bay Baker company, which expanded to three bakeries in Aberdeen, Balmedie, and Peterhead. The bakery, which launched a ‘hot cross buns and cinnamon buns’ golden ale this year, sponsored a player from Aberdeen Women and advertised pitchside at Pittodrie Stadium but Steven's heart and footballing passion lay 360 miles south at Elland Road. An avid follower of all Leeds United-related news, he was in attendance when Leeds travelled to Edinburgh to face Hearts in Daniel Farke's first pre-season in charge, and was hoping to get to a Premier League game in the upcoming season.

In a post on the bakery’s Facebook page Zoe confirmed they would close after his passing. She said: “I am deeply saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected death of my beautiful husband Steven. As you all know, Steve was the Vegan Bay Baker, following his death, our business has ceased trading. I ask you all to keep us in your thoughts as we go through this, myself, our children and his mum and dad. It’s pain I’ve never felt before and I am broken. I want to thank everyone for their support and understanding. Steve leaves behind myself, and his three beautiful children Lilly, Phoebe and Paddy. I am asking for some privacy at this time, and for people to please respect that. I will share funeral details in due course. I am absolutely broken, Steven was my entire world, we started this business together in our home and I know so many of you adored him. He really did bring so much light into our lives. We already miss him so much. I love you so much Steve. 15 years we’ve been together, my soul mate, my best friend, my whole world. “

Zoe set up a crowdfunder to help with funeral costs and it has already surpassed the £15,000 mark. She said: "I am hoping to raise enough money to give him the funeral he deserves and to have for our children. I am so overwhelmed by all the offers of support and help, all the lovely messages I’ve had. I really appreciate everyone who has been so kind, sharing stories of him, how wonderful he was, he was the best daddy to our kids and husband to me. We already miss him so much."

Among the tributes paid by those donating, Chris Sutherland said: "So incredibly sorry for your loss. Rest easy old pal. One of the best lads I ever walked on to a pitch with. A lion on the park when we were kids, and a true gentleman off it."

Rachel and Craig Seifert added: "In disbelief at the loss of our beloved VBB. Steve was one of a kind with a natural talent, always had a smile and a story whenever we bumped into him in the shop or Ellon Tesco. He will be so missed."

The JustGiving page can be found HERE