Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Stoke City away from home. The Whites are in superb form so far this term, most recently securing a comeback win over Norwich City, and they will be looking to continue that form in the Potteries.

Daniel Farke’s men will need to keep up that form to make up ground on the top two, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town looking all-but unstoppable so far this term. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Savage praise

Robbie Savage has been praising Leeds’ capture of his fellow countryman Ethan Ampadu. “Ethan Ampadu – I am a huge fan of his,” Savage told TeamTalk. “He’s been out on loan a few times but now he’s got his permanent move to Leeds and I think for the money they paid – and £7m is the figure suggested – it’s an absolute bargain for Leeds United – one of the signings of the season. The way Daniel Farke wants to play is perfect to get the best out of him.

“I know he plays in that defensive midfield role with the likes of Glen Kamara and Archie Gray to compliment him, so the dynamic of that midfield drives them forward.”

Piroe on his best position

Leeds forward Joël Piroe says he is enjoying his hybrid role alongside strike partner Georginio Rutter at Elland Road.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Leeds’ midweek encounter with Stoke City, Piroe had his say on the matter: “I think this might be my best position. The team is set up so we’re playing as two strikers who swap roles every now and again, and I think it brings the best out of both of us. I think we’ll only get better as well.”

Farke on his job and more

Daniel Farke has issued a strong message concerning Leeds’ most valuable asset with a Whites must and his own future intent.

Asked how much he was enjoying his role in the Elland Road hotseat, Farke told the YEP: “I’m unbelievably grateful and more than happy, more than I can really say to be allowed to work in this responsible role for this massive club with definitely one of the best - if not the best - supporters in the whole country.

“This club is really special and unique, demanding at times, and also a bit complicated to lead but this is exactly what you’re looking for as a coach and I have met already so many great people here in the club, who are connected with this club, who love this club. We have an unbelievable fanbase in our home games and our away games - I think it’s one of our biggest skills and values that we have at the club and we have to be careful with it, we have to value this, we have to know that this is priceless for us and this is our most important value.