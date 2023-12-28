All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on fellow promotion challengers West Brom.

Leeds United are now preparing to face West Brom as they look to swiftly move on from an away defeat to Preston North End. The Whites have now slipped to fourth spot, eight points behind second placed Ipswich Town, but there is time aplenty to make up ground.

Daniel Farke's men need to improve their away form to make up the gap, but it will be far from easy against a West Brom side who sit just one position below. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest surrounding Elland Road.

Struijk interest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris Saint-Germain are said to hold an interest in Leeds star Pascal Struijk. According to Voetbal International, PSG have been keeping an eye on Struijk, and they may be keen to make a move for him during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been key for the Whites this season, and he has been particularly impressive of late. He is under contract until 2027, but interest from PSG could be difficult for Leeds to keep at bay given their Championship status. Struijk is valued at around £15million by Transfermarkt, but the Whites would likely have a bigger figure in mind.

Ipswich blow

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has conceded his side will be without frontman George Hirst for a considerable period of time after the forward sustained a ‘significant’ hamstring injury against Leicester City.

“It's still being assessed, but it's a significant injury to his hamstring,” McKenna told reporters ahead of his side’s meeting with QPR on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's had some scans and he'll be seeing a specialist to get further clarification on what timescales we're looking at. It's not a very short-term injury. I think we can say that clearly. We should be able to put a clearer timescale on it next week."

Farke on full-backs

Farke has been speaking about West Brom and the importance of his full-backs ahead of Friday night's mouth-watering clash. He said in his pre-match press conference: “It’s important to be there on the full back positions spot on. Djed in the last game v Ipswich was brilliant, today I would label his performance solid.