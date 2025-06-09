Leeds United value summer transfer target Habib Diarra to the tune of £22m according to their latest offer but there are conflicting views on Strasbourg’s Senegal international and what it is the Whites would be paying for.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Leeds United have been widely encouraged to sign Premier League experience and readiness this summer, Habib Diarra is plainly not that. What he represents is the other kind of transfer the Whites will be exploring as they attempt to make Daniel Farke's squad as relegation bomb-proof as humanly possible, within the confines of Profitability and Sustainability regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first thing to say about Diarra is that even at 21 years of age he has a decent level of top flight experience in France, with 94 Ligue 1 appearances to his name already. He has four caps for Senegal, having switched allegiance to the country of his birth from France, for whom he played at youth group level up to and including Under 21. He wore the captain's armband for all but three of his league appearances last season, despite his tender years.

His age and his game time in one of Europe's 'Big Five' leagues go partly towards explaining why Leeds and other suitors can expect to shell out upwards of £20m if they want to prise him from Strasbourg this summer. That is the market. It's the price of potential. And on the face of it, this one would be closer to 'punt' territory than 'sure thing' given he is yet to play football outside of France and given the jump in standard between Ligue 1 and the Premier League.

L’Equipe writer unconvinced

With a newly-installed managing director known to have a penchant for data, in Robbie Evans, Leeds are expected to look to the numbers for guidance towards gems this summer. What they see in Diarra has made them very keen, though their belief that obtaining him is less likely than some of the midfield alternatives suggests they anticipate others coming to the table who perhaps boast deeper pockets. Whatever it is that they like about the box-to-box operator was not always on display last season, at least not in the eyes of Cyril Olivès-Berthet who covers Strasbourg for L'Equipe. The French outlet broke the news of a £22m offer from the English top flight new boys. Olivès-Berthet was not convinced by the Senegal international.

"Average," he told the YEP. "Disappointing. Some injuries and he was irregular. He struggled in the last two months and especially in crucial games against Angers and Le Havre."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst he does not share their view, he believes potential is what Leeds see and why they are among those hopeful of landing the youngster this summer. "The Premier League is great for this type of player, especially central midfielders," he added.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde comparison

A somewhat but not starkly contrasting view comes from football podcaster and former Strasbourg season ticket holder, Ally Madden. He saw potential in Diarra early on. The midfielder made his senior debut at Strasbourg as a 17-year-old in October 2021 and later that season made his first start in a defensive midfield role. The following season brought 18 more starts in Ligue 1 for the teenager and in the 2023/24 campaign he showcased his versatility, playing on both flanks, in central midfield and in an attacking central role.

"I really liked Diarra when he was coming through," Madden told the YEP. "Felt like a bright spark in an otherwise quite uninspiring team, loved to get on the ball and make things happen. I think he benefited from being a talented fish in a bit of a flat pond at first."

Like Olivès-Berthet, Madden is far from effusive about Diarra's more recent form but the latter can at least see a route to better things for the Strasbourg man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does feel like his development has stalled a bit, especially this season just gone, but I wouldn’t write him off," he said.

"At first I felt like he was going to go on to eclipse what Jean-Ricner Bellegarde did at Strasbourg - not sure I would say he realised that potential. I think Bellegarde has been fine for Wolves based on what I’ve seen and I think Diarra would probably do something similar at Leeds. Nothing amazing but still capable of making an impact. It seems like a sensible move for both player and club. Plus for £20m to £25m in the current market it doesn't feel too much like a gamble."

A gamble is not how Leeds would like any of their summer transfer business to be seen, not ahead of such a vital and difficult season. Very few signings can be considered to come with a guarantee of success, but to even consider an outlay beyond £20m for a 21-year-old there has to be a specific reason underpinning their belief that he has what it takes and what they need.