Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leeds star has received big praise from an ex-Whites favourite.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ilia Gruev has used a three-word verdict to describe a huge fresh Leeds United boost - and received lofty praise from an ex-Whites star.

Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev bagged his latest Leeds start in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Preston North End in which a 2-1 victory sent Daniel Farke’s Whites back into top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With third-placed Sheffield United also losing 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle, the victory also created a new five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots with just three games left.

There were ecstatic scenes inside Elland Road and Gruev was clearly loving it - as too was an ex-Whites star.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev wrote: “What a day!”

Several of Gruev’s teammates posted replies - as did former Whites captain Liam Cooper who was clearly very impressed.

Cooper wrote: “Bulgarian Busquets! Another one ticked off brother.”