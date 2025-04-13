Huge praise for Leeds United star from ex-Whites ace as international hails fresh big boost
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ilia Gruev has used a three-word verdict to describe a huge fresh Leeds United boost - and received lofty praise from an ex-Whites star.
Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev bagged his latest Leeds start in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Preston North End in which a 2-1 victory sent Daniel Farke’s Whites back into top spot.
With third-placed Sheffield United also losing 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle, the victory also created a new five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots with just three games left.
There were ecstatic scenes inside Elland Road and Gruev was clearly loving it - as too was an ex-Whites star.
Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev wrote: “What a day!”
Several of Gruev’s teammates posted replies - as did former Whites captain Liam Cooper who was clearly very impressed.
Cooper wrote: “Bulgarian Busquets! Another one ticked off brother.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.