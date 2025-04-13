Huge praise for Leeds United star from ex-Whites ace as international hails fresh big boost

A Leeds star has received big praise from an ex-Whites favourite.

Ilia Gruev has used a three-word verdict to describe a huge fresh Leeds United boost - and received lofty praise from an ex-Whites star.

Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev bagged his latest Leeds start in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Preston North End in which a 2-1 victory sent Daniel Farke’s Whites back into top spot.

With third-placed Sheffield United also losing 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle, the victory also created a new five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots with just three games left.

There were ecstatic scenes inside Elland Road and Gruev was clearly loving it - as too was an ex-Whites star.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev wrote: “What a day!”

Several of Gruev’s teammates posted replies - as did former Whites captain Liam Cooper who was clearly very impressed.

Cooper wrote: “Bulgarian Busquets! Another one ticked off brother.”

