Leeds United took a big step towards automatic promotion following Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Preston North End, a result that sparked huge celebrations inside Elland Road. Goals from Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle were enough for a vital three points that sent Daniel Farke’s side back to the top of the Championship.

Victory was made even sweeter as those inside Elland Road began to learn of Sheffield United’s 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, with Saturday’s results leaving Leeds five points clear of third with just four games to go. Promotion is by no means sewn up but Saturday’s victory felt seismic and the post-match scenes suggested as much, with players and fans sharing an incredible moment.

Emotions ran high throughout the 90 minutes and long after full-time, with the YEP collating 24 brilliant pictures of a memorable occasion. Take a look below to see how the afternoon panned out.

