Leeds United's all-time Premier League wage bill compared to Chelsea, Man Utd & more amid £49billion reveal

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United have forked out their fair share of money paying Premier League stars.

Leeds United’s wage bill is expected to increase significantly next season following their return to the Premier League, with top-level signings likely to demand top-level pay. Furthermore, those who saw their salary cut due to relegation clauses will see it return to something more reflective of life in the top-flight.

While the figures will be eye-watering for many, Leeds’ wage bill would still look relatively small when compared to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and others. But previous Elland Road chiefs have also not been scared to splash the cash in a bid to keep Premier League football at Elland Road.

Football Finance Expert Kieran Maguire recently revealed Premier League clubs had spent almost £49billion on wages since the division’s conception in 1992 - and Leeds make up a decent portion of that total. Below, the YEP has taken a look at the 25 biggest spenders over the past 33 years to see where the Whites rank.

All-time Premier League wage bill: £4.9billion

1. Chelsea

All-time Premier League wage bill: £4.9billion | AFP via Getty Images

All-time Premier League wage bill: £4.8billion

2. Manchester United

All-time Premier League wage bill: £4.8billion | Getty Images

All-time Premier League wage bill: £4.5billion

3. Manchester City

All-time Premier League wage bill: £4.5billion | AFP via Getty Images

All-time Premier League wage bill: £4.3billion

4. Liverpool

All-time Premier League wage bill: £4.3billion | AFP via Getty Images

All-time Premier League wage bill: £3.8billion

5. Arsenal

All-time Premier League wage bill: £3.8billion | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

All-time Premier League wage bill: £2.6billion

6. Tottenham Hotspur

All-time Premier League wage bill: £2.6billion | Getty Images

