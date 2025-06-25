Leeds United have been confirmed as one of the Premier League's representatives in next season's EFL Trophy.

The Whites, along with 15 of their top flight rivals including Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United and both Manchester clubs, will send their Under-21 teams into battle with League One and League Two outfits. Leeds are to be placed into the Northern regional group and will join one of the predetermined groups. The draw to complete the group stages will take place live on Sky Sports News on Thursday June 26 from 2.30pm.

An EFL statement said: "The EFL can confirm the 16 invited sides from Premier League Clubs with Category One Academies that will join Sky Bet League One and Sky Bet League Two Clubs in the 2025/26 Vertu Trophy competition. This season’s under-21 sides hail from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers."

All 64 teams will enter the group stages and Leeds will be ball number two. Of the predetermined Northern Section groups, Leeds might like to find themselves in Group F alongside near neighbours Harrogate Town and Huddersfield Town, with the group completed by Mansfield Town. Both Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers are in Group C alongside Grimsby Town, while Group D would put the Leeds youngsters against Barnsley, Notts County and ex-Leeds coach Michael Skubala's Lincoln City.

Group stage matches will be scheduled from early September and dates will be confirmed following the EFL's 2025/26 fixture release on Thursday June 26.

Matches level after ninety minutes will be determined by penalty kicks up to the semi-final stage, with the final being decided by extra-time and penalties should it result in a draw.

Northern Section Groups.

Group A: Salford City, Stockport County, Wigan Athletic.

Group B: Barrow, Blackpool, Tranmere Rovers.

Group C: Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town

Group D: Barnsley, Lincoln City, Notts County.

Group E: Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United.

Group F: Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town, Mansfield Town.

Group G: Accrington Stanley, Fleetwood Town, Port Vale.

Group H: Burton Albion, Chesterfield, Crewe Alexandra.