Leeds United fan and Elland Road regular Paul Wood tragically lost his life aged 49 earlier this month.

Leeds United supporters will have the chance to pay their respects to a fellow fan, Elland Road regular and makeshift pub landlord with a minute’s applause during the 49th minute of Saturday’s meeting with Newcastle United.

Paul Wood, 49, passed away the day before Leeds kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton. He was engaged to partner Vicky, he was a father of two - Joe, 33, and Callum, 25 - a grandfather, a son and the younger brother of Dave Wood.

He was also a massive Leeds fan. So much so that when pubs were closed during Covid he brought the pub home, building a makeshift bar from scratch which was brilliantly named ‘There’s No Place I’d Radebe’. It’s now become a regular spot for family and friends to watch their club in action.

Paul Wood's Leeds United-themed bar, brilliantly named 'There's No Place I'd Radebe'. | Dave Wood

“We were very different,” brother Dave told the YEP. “I'm the quieter one, the shy one. He was very much the outgoing one, to be honest with you. He was really outgoing, really popular. He really was the life and soul.

“His bar was amazing. He built this bar from scratch, it was all Leeds United themed and he called it ‘There’s No Place I’d Radebe’. And he actually got a Lucas Radebe signed shirt. It had loads of flags and scarves, and also photos of family and friends.

“He never missed a game, even if it meant watching it on TV. His bar was great during Covid when we could go around and watch the games as the bar had a TV on. He even bought a pool table for it. It was quite impressive, to be fair. If I was at a game and he wasn’t, he’d always have people around.”

A season ticket holder during the 1990s, Paul was an Elland Road regular during the 1991/92 First Division title win and attended matches regularly with Dave, three years his senior. As was common across the city, 16 years of Premier League exile saw Paul and Dave attend fewer games than they used to but the arrival of a certain Argentinian changed that.

Paul Wood in his homemade bar. | Dave Wood

“Through the early 2000s and almost up until [Marcelo] Bielsa, we’d go to games sporadically,” Dave added. “It wasn’t a great time for the club with relegation and all the other problems. We’d go to the odd game, but as with a lot of fans, the Bielsa period lifted the club again.

“Paul and his partner have been together seven years now and it’s that period, going back to 2018, he moved back to Seacroft and we started going again. That’s been one of the best things over the last few years, and he said that himself.

“He said to my Mum just how much he enjoyed it. Even when we got beat we’d have a good day, we’d have a couple of drinks and it was just good for us to reconnect again as brothers and friends. Like I say, it's one of the best things in the last few years, the fact that we've reconnected as brothers and gone to the games again.”

Dave, still a season ticket holder, will be at Elland Road on Saturday with his daughter and many around them who would call Paul a friend. Paul’s name will be shown on the big screen ahead of kick-off, while a picture of the lifelong Leeds fan will be in the programme. Those inside the ground are encouraged to join in a minute’s applause during the 49th minute.