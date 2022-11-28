Leeds United pair Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams played for USA in their last World Cup game as they drew 0-0 with England. The latter is captain for his country at the tournament in Qatar.

The duo will return to Premier League action with the Whites next month. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest headlines regarding the club...

Midfielder eyeing winter exit

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is apparently keen on leaving in the upcoming January transfer window. The Poland international has seen his game time dry up over recent times under Jesse Marsch. Journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport: “He is very frustrated, he is looking for a transfer when we get to January, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he ends up getting one.”

Youngster in line for new deal

According to a report by The Sun, the Whites are poised to ‘hand’ youngster Mateo Joseph a new deal. The attacker, who is 19-years-old was handed his league debut in the club’s final game before the break against Tottenham Hotspur and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. He made the move to England earlier this year from Spanish outfit Espanyol and has made a positive impression.

Former Leeds man poised for new move

Former Leeds staff member Paul Midgley is heading to Newcastle United from Manchester City, as covered by NewcastleWorld. He worked at Elland Road as ‘Head of National Academy recruitment’ from January 2020 to April 2022 before leaving for a new challenge at the Etihad Stadium. The Teeside-born man has also worked at York City and Sunderland in the past.