Former Leeds United player and coach Mark Jackson has announced his departure from Central Coast Mariners after a trophy-laden two-year stint in Australia.

Jackson, who worked his way up the age groups at Thorp Arch until he was in charge of the Under 21s, became part of the senior coaching set-up under Jesse Marsch. His first senior managerial role came at MK Dons where he took over a relegation-threatened side and failed to keep them in League One.

In September 2023 Jackson moved Down Under to become manager of Central Coast Mariners, with whom he won the AFC Cup, A-League Premiership and the Championship Grand Final in his first season. He was awarded the A-League Coach of the Year award for his efforts.

A second season in charge was hit by a funding reduction and the Mariners finished 10th in the table. Jackson has decided to move on for a new opportunity rather than remain for a third season at Industree Group Stadium.

In a statement he said: "After two fantastic and successful years with the Central Coast Mariners, I believe now is the right moment to take the next step in my career and pursue a new opportunity, following a period of uncertainty around the club's direction.

"I want to sincerely thank the people who gave me the opportunity to be part of this great club two years ago: Rich Peil and Matt Simon. Your support - both personally and professionally has meant so much to me. To my staff - thank you for your dedication, professionalism, and the trust you placed in me to lead. It's been a privilege to work alongside such a committed and talented group, and to achieve what we have together.

"To the players, past and present - we've shared unforgettable moments and created memories that will last a lifetime. It has been an honour to work with you all. I know you'll continue to grow, both individually and as a team, and I wish each of you every success in the future.

"And to the supporters - thank you from the bottom of my heart. You welcomed not only me, but also my family, and you made the Central Coast feel like home. You'll always hold a special place in our hearts. It's been an honour and a privilege to represent you as Head Coach. Today has been a very emotional day, addressing the players and staff. I thank everyone for their kind messages and support, I'll reply to everyone as soon as possible, I leave with immense pride and gratitude, and I wish the club nothing but success in the future."

Jackson was joined at Central Coast Mariners by ex-Leeds players Ryan Edmondson and Alfie McCalmont, while former Bielsa assistant and translator Andres Clavijo became part of his coaching staff.

A club statement said: "The Central Coast Mariners can confirm that Head Coach Mark Jackson will be departing the club to pursue an exciting international coaching opportunity. Jackson, who joined the Mariners ahead of the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League season, has overseen a successful on field period of the Club, guiding the team to the first Australian team Treble win and securing the 2023/24 Premiership and Championship double. Mark’s decision to move on is one he has made himself, following the opportunity to take the next step in his coaching journey abroad."

Club CEO Greg Brownlow added: "We are grateful to Mark for the commitment he’s shown during his time at the Mariners. He’s led the team with great passion and care for our players, and we wish him all the best for his next challenge internationally."