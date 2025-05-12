Marcelo Bielsa has agreed to become an honorary president for a Leeds United supporters group established last summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Argentinian was hero-worshipped by Leeds fans during his nearly four years in charge at Elland Road, which brought a promotion to the Premier League that ended 16 years in the EFL and a top 10 finish in the top flight. Bielsa's Whites played a high-octane style of football that gave the likes of Manchester City a bloody nose, before recruitment failures left the squad flagging and led to the head coach's removal by then majority owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Bielsa's name continued to be sung at Elland Road after his departure and in an emotional meeting with supporters in Norway, he tearfully told them his time at the club had been 'amazing.' "I would have given it all to end it in a better way," said the man who relit the fire under Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcelo Bielsa role acceptance

Now boss of Uruguay's international side, Bielsa has had further correspondence with Leeds fans, having been asked to become honorary president of Leeds United Iberia. The umbrella group, which brings together fans across the Iberian Peninsula, invited Bielsa to become their first honorary president and chairman Martin Bland has revealed the offer was accepted.

In a letter to members he wrote: "Leeds United Iberia was set up in the summer of 2024 to bring together Leeds fans from across the whole of the Iberian Peninsula, from Portugal in the west to Spain and the Balearic islands in the east, and from Andorra in the north to Gibraltar in the south, under one region umbrella. Such an ambitious, exciting, high profile project requires an equally ambitious, exciting, high profile leader. So it is with great honour and privilege that we're able to announce the first honorary president of Leeds United Iberia.

"In his time at Leeds United, Marcelo created a unique spirit and identity for our club and for the whole city of Leeds and with him as our figurehead we have ambitions to do the same for Leeds fans spread wide across the Iberian Peninsula to bring them together and to provide strong and visible reputation of them to Leeds United. In our first season as a group we attracted membership from Leeds fans living in Lisbon, Madrid, Malaga, Valencia, Gibraltar, and already have new interest from fans in Barcelona and Benidorm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In April, we secured tickets for a game at Elland road and organised a joint trip for fans from across the group, and we aim to do the same again every season - especially exciting now that Leeds United has gained promotion back to the Premier League.

"We would like to send our profound thanks to Marcelo for accepting our invite to become our first president, and we look forward to meeting new Leeds fans all marching on together from across Iberia."