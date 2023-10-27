Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United return to Elland Road for the first time since the conclusion of the October international break as they host West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. The Whites have had back-to-back away games following the resumption of domestic action, winning 3-2 at Norwich City last weekend before a frustrating 1-0 loss to Stoke City in midweek.

Huddersfield head to Leeds on the back of a 4-0 home loss against Cardiff City with the two West Yorkshire foes fighting at opposite ends of the Championship table. Ahead of the fixture, we have rounded up the latest news surrounding Leeds United.

Farke provides team news

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds team news for Saturday’s derby. Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Djed Spence remained Farke’s only injuries for Wednesday night’s clash at Stoke. Crysencio Summerville was one of three players to drop to the bench for the match against the Potters, Farke revealing that the winger was playing with painkillers and a strapped shoulder after recent small injuries. Farke, though, speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, provided a positive update on Summerville and said the winger was not a doubt for this weekend’s game.

“It’s not a big problem,” said Farke. “He has been struggling with this shoulder injury for a few weeks. Before each training session and game he has to strap it. It lasts a while before you don’t feel it. He’s ready for the game, not a big problem. He has missed big parts of pre-season, we have to keep in mind in the previous season he was not always so involved. Cramps at Norwich, all together that’s why he wasn’t in the starting line-up. We don’t have to talk about this, how much I like and rate him. I spoke about my appreciation for him the last game he was in the XI. We have to keep in mind we need him the whole season and we can’t risk him being out or missing parts, we have to be careful. I’m quite sure in a few weeks he will be ready to play three games in seven days. I don’t think he’s doubtful tomorrow.”

Moore relishing derby clash

Darren Moore has said he'd pick Leeds United v Huddersfield Town as the game he'd like to come out of retirement for - but is happy to settle for a place on the touchline at Elland Road. Moore enjoyed a 20-year professional career, with the likes of West Brom, Portsmouth and Derby County on his CV, before moving into management with the Baggies in 2018.

Moore, who was appointed as Huddersfield boss in mid-September, has played at Elland Road before but Saturday will be his first taste of Leeds v Huddersfield and it is a fixture he is relishing as both clubs seek to hit back from midweek Championship defeats. He said in his pre-match press conference: "It’s a wonderful test. If I could pick a game to come out of retirement, I’d love to play in this fixture - but I get the next best thing, which is being in the technical area. These are the games that as a youngster growing up you think about playing in. I can resonate with that, having been a kid growing up and wanting to become a professional footballer. I played at Elland Road a few times. It's a great arena to play your football but I'm just looking forward to going back there as a manager and taking Huddersfield Town there."

Huddersfield injury concern

