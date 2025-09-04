Leeds United news as Graham Smyth gives Josh Brownhill and Wilfried Gnonto verdicts

The latest Leeds United news as the club looks to kick on after a successful start to the season.

A round-up of Graham Smyth’s thoughts on some key Leeds United situations.

Graham Smyth on Wilfred Gnonto’s form

There has been a lot of talk at the start of the season about Wilfried Gnonto’s form and Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief football writer Graham Smyth has given his analysis on the winger’s form.

“Willy Gnonto should be skipping to work every day now that Leeds have five wingers instead of six. He's only 21 but he's an experienced 21. This is his time to take all that potential and turn it into goal contributions.

“Last season should have frustrated the life out of him, playing third fiddle so often to Dan James and Manor Solomon, even if he fired in nine goals and added six assists. There's more in him. There's a main man spot to be earned and an Italian senior international place to be won back.”

Graham Smyth on signing free agent Josh Brownhill

A player who was heavily linked with Leeds this summer was Josh Brownhill. He was crucial in Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign alongside the Whites last season, and he’s still available after seeing out his contract with the Clarets.

Speaking on the club’s need to bring in Brownhill, Smyth said: “ A goalscoring central midfielder, rather than a winger, and someone who could help with the set-piece delivery issue. Brownhill is versatile, though that extends mainly to the depth of his positioning in central roles rather than being able to play as a winger. He's an 8/10 really. There are reasons he's an unlikely target for Leeds, however, as things stand.

“He turns 30 in December and is likely seeking a big wage and a contract of decent length. Leeds will have to weigh up the PSR headache, the wage they would have to stomach beyond this season for a player who might not feature that much, versus their current needs and his ability to make a real difference.

“Should Tanaka's absence turn into a more long-term thing then there would undoubtedly be a case for a long, hard look at Brownhill. Especially in a squad that currently looks light in terms of goals. He won’t be a free agent forever.”