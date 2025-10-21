A Leeds United Foundation staff member is tackling a 24-day challenge to raise funds for the charity's work in care homes.

October 1 was International Day for Older People and it marked the start of Sophie Dales' fundraising challenge. The Leeds United Foundation health and wellbeing activator set herself the task of walking, jogging and running 11km per day for 24 days of October.

Leeds United's charity wing goes into 24 of the region's care homes to deliver sessions for older adults and Sophie wants to raise £1,000 to buy activity bags filled with engaging equipment to be used by care home residents.

"The Leeds United Foundation’s health and wellbeing department that I proudly work for has numerous sessions that work with older adults in care homes and community settings, as well as at Elland Road stadium," she said. "Our older adults are a huge part of our community and they often get left behind or forgotten. It is my mission to help as many older adults as possible through the work we do at the Foundation. So I decided to set myself a challenge to raise funds for our health and wellbeing department for all the fantastic work we do in care homes and our community.

"The reason behind picking 11k is because one in 11 people in the UK get diagnosed with dementia and on a personal level and as an organisation, we have seen the devastating impact this disease has on families and loved ones to navigate through this horrendous illness. Then the 24 days represent the number of care homes we currently attend in and around Leeds as part of our sessions."

Sophie's challenge has attracted support from residents and staff at HC-One’s Rievaulx House, Lydgate Lodge, and Acacia Court care homes in Leeds. Maria King, regional admissions coordinator at HC-One, said: "We are so proud to be part of this challenge and to support Sophie and the Leeds United Foundation in their mission to enhance the lives of older people. The sessions they deliver in our homes are always a highlight for residents, sparking smiles, conversation, and movement. The fundraising effort will ensure even more lasting benefits for those we care for.”

The activity bags will enable colleagues and residents at the homes to continue enjoying exercises and activities in between Leeds United Foundation visits, helping older people remain active, connected, and engaged.

Donations can be made through Sophie’s JustGiving page by clicking HERE