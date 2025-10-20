An allegation of spitting during Leeds United's visit to Burnley is being looked at by the Football Association as well as Lancashire Police.

The YEP understands that away supporters spoke to police officers at full-time and Lancashire Police confirmed to the YEP over the weekend that they were aware of an allegation involving a Burnley player and were working with the Clarets to 'establish the facts.' The incident is said to have taken place during the second half of Burnley's win over Leeds at Turf Moor.

While the FA has not yet launched a formal investigation, they are aware of the allegation and are looking into it.

During the second half Clarets man Hannibal Mejbri was warming up down the touchline with his fellow Clarets substitutes before he made his way round to communicate with Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. That placed the 22-year-old in front of the away end. He passed alongside the visiting fans on his way back to the touchline.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said on Sunday: "Lancashire Police are aware of an alleged incident involving a Burnley player during the second half of the Premier League game between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor yesterday (Saturday 18th October). We are currently working with Burnley Football Club to establish the facts."

Later in the game Mejbri came off the bench and was involved in a brief skirmish that saw Leeds defender Pascal Struijk booked. Mejbri made a challenge on Gabriel Gudmundsson and then got to his feet to celebrate in front of the left-back, drawing Struijk's ire.