Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made a number of changes to his starting line-up at Fulham, including a couple of surprises.

Farke welcomed captain Ethan Ampadu back into team training this week and the midfielder has done enough at Thorp Arch to prove himself fit to start. Ampadu and Ao Tanaka both suffered MCL injuries earlier in the season and the latter has also made a recovery but is only on the bench at Craven Cottage.

Karl Darlow comes in for the injured Lucas Perri in goal, in an expected swap, but in a surprise move the entire frontline has changed too. Out go Willy Gnonto, Lukas Nmecha and Daniel James, making way for Noak Okafor, Brenden Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. For Okafor and Calvert-Lewin it will be a full Premier League debut.

Nmecha had a question mark over him due to a knock picked up in training this week but he’s fit enough to be among the replacements, while Joel Piroe sits out altogether. The Dutchman also took a knock during the build-up to the game and was a doubt before Leeds travelled to London.

As for Fulham, Harry Wilson comes in to start in the only change to Marco Silva’s line-up. The Welsh international was the subject of a transfer deadline day move by Leeds that fell short when Fulham changed their minds over being willing to sell him.

Fulham: Leno, Sessegnon, Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Wilson, Berge, Iwobi, Lukic, King, Muniz. Subs: Lecomte, Jimenez, Cairney, Traore, Castagne, Kevin, Diop, Smith-Rowe, Robinson.

Leeds: Darlow, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Struijk, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Meslier, James, Nmecha, Bijol, Harrison, Tanaka, Justin, Gnonto, Gruev.