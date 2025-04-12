Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has saluted a Leeds United response.

Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu has made a Leeds United ‘big statement’ declaration and fired a Championship rivals warning.

Leeds are approaching Saturday lunchtime’s Championship hosting of Preston North End on the back of a big midweek boost through Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Writing in his captain’s column of Saturday’s Preston matchday programme, Ampadu said Leeds had made a “big statement” by winning at “one of the top sides in the division” - despite seeing two goals wrongly disallowed for offside.

The win put United’s title destiny back in their own hands though Ampadu has also fired a big warning about what will be required to beat Saturday’s visitors Preston.

Ampadu wrote: “At Middlesbrough in midweek, we were delighted to come away with all three points.

“Middlesbrough are one of the top sides in the division, fighting for the play-off places, so to go there and get the three points was a big statement.

“We also dealt really well with the adversity of having two goals ruled out, which replays showed should have stood.

“We dug in and ground it out at the end, and we were all delighted with the win and clean sheet.”

Sizing up Saturday’s visitors QPR, Ampadu added: “Today, we take on Preston North End and we expect another tough game. We need to ensure we again deliver our best performance possible, in order to get the result we all want and keep building momentum.”