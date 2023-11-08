All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare for a clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds United are now preparing for a clash with Plymouth Argyle as they look to go into the international break on a high. The Whites saw off Leicester City last time out, picking up a statement win in their bid to close the gap between themselves and the top two.

Daniel Farke's men are now eight points behind Ipswich Town in second, but they still have plenty of time to make up ground. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Parker on Summerville

LUTV employee and former Leeds man Ben Parker believes Crysencio Summerville is enjoying life at Elland Road amid expected interest in January.

“There’s going to be interest. When you’re playing well, clubs will be interested. That’s football. I spoke to him, Summerville, yesterday. He’s just loving being at the club and he is loving playing for Leeds," Parker told LS11. “He’s got a massive goal and desire to get us promoted. He wants to do it by scoring goals, assists. He is loving being at the club.”

International call-ups

A number of Leeds stars have received call-ups for international duty ahead of the upcoming international break. The Whites have enjoyed a fine campaign so far, sitting in third place and coming off the back of a huge away win over leaders Leicester City.

Daniel Farke's men take on Plymouth Argyle this weekend in the final game before the break, and a number of their players will then jet off for international duty. Three of those players will link up with Robert Page's Wales squad.

Wales face Armenia and Turkey in the space of three days, with the former away from home and the latter at the Cardiff City Stadium. Wales still have their qualification fate in their own hands, needing to match or better Croatia's results in their final two games to finish in the top two. Should they fail, they will get a play-off spot due to the Nations League and their overall ranking.

Leeds stars Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James will all be part of that effort having been called up by Page for this squad. Rodon and Ampadu played the full 90 minutes during a vital 2-1 win over Croatia in during the last international break while James came off the bench to provide an assist with Harry Wilson netting both goals in that all-important game. Meanwhile, Glen Kamara has been called up by Finland for their remaining qualifiers, against Northern Ireland and San Marino respectively. Finland cannot finish in the top two of their qualification group, but they are assured of a play-off spot through their Nations League efforts.

