All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they look to return to winning ways against Coventry City.

Leeds United face Coventry City on Saturday as they look to bounce back from defeat to Sunderland last time out. The Whites have slipped 10 points behind the top two, and they can ill-afford to drop further behind over the course of the festive period.

Daniel Farke will be expecting a big response from his men this weekend, and especially at home given Leeds' superb home form so far this season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest from Elland Road.

Palmer warning

Returning Coventry star Kasey Palmer, who missed the early part of the season through injury, has made it clear that he and his teammates do not fear Leeds. “We're excited and obviously Leeds are doing really well but we don’t fear anyone or anyone we've played against," he told the Sky Blues website.

“We've given a good game to everyone we’ve played, and we could have won any of the games against the teams that are in the top six at the minute. I think teams will fear us with the players that we've got and the squad depth that that we've got with different options. Obviously, we've got to be respectful to Leeds, they've got a lot of top players that are Premier League players, but at the same time we know what we can bring.”

Firpo boost

Leeds boss Daniel will welcome Junior Firpo back to training on Friday afternoon but the Coventry City game comes too soon for the defender "No, it should be the same squad," said Farke at his Friday lunchtime press conference.