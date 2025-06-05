Ex-Leeds United coach becomes frontrunner for big new job as stock rises and reported stance emerges
Former Leeds United coach Robbie Keane emerged as a frontrunner for a newly vacant big Championship job but with a reported desire to stay with his European side.
Middlesbrough are on the hunt for a new boss after parting company with Michael Carrick after three years at the helm.
Steve Cooper and Rob Edwards were initially installed as the two favourites for the position before ex-Leeds striker and assistant coach Keane became very prominent in the market to replace Carrick.
Keane, though, who is currently impressing in charge of Ferencvaros, will reportedly stay loyal to the Hungarian champions according to a report from the Irish Examiner.
Keane became Ferencvaros boss in January and went on to steer the side to their seventh league title, continuing his strong start to his coaching career.
