The latest Leeds United transfer rumours as the club gears up for a return to the Premier League.

Leeds are still in the market for reinforcements as they look to strengthen their squad in the hope of surviving the drop from England’s top-flight next season.

During this summer’s transfer window, one of the midfielders linked with a move to Elland Road is Manchester City’s James McAtee.

There has been speculation over the price it would take to secure the services of the young English player, who is highly regarded by Pep Guardiola and his staff.

And now it has been reported that a deal could get done for the 22-year-old for around £35m, less than the £40m valuation that was quoted early this summer, according to FootballInsider.

McAtee is one of the biggest English talents in the Premier League at the moment but is finding it hard for regular game time in a Man City squad awash with midfielder talent.

It would be a statement signing for Daniel Farke and the club to sign a league-proven young talent who is also targeted by more established Premier League sides.

It is thought that Man City would be keen to keep the midfielder but would not stand in the way if he wants to leave the Etihad Stadium this window.

The Man City academy graduate only played 15 times in the league last season, scoring three goals. McAtee also has Champions League experience, having featured in five of Man City’s disappointing European campaign last year.

Nottingham Forest have also been reported admirers of the England Under-21 international and would be able to offer Conference League football after their outstanding performances last season.

Goodman urges Leeds to sign defender who ‘needs to be in Premier League’

Another area of the squad Farke wants to address in the transfer market is the defence with Jayden Bogle missing from the pre-season friendly draw against Villarreal on Saturday.

Sky Sports pundit and Leeds-born Don Goodman, who made over a century of appearances for West Brom, Sunderland and Wolves, has spoken about why the club should sign Leicester City defender James Justin.

The Whites have been linked with the England international this summer and after relegation from the Premier League last season, he could be tempted into an immediate return to the top-flight at Elland Road.

Speaking to Football League World, Goodman said: “I can absolutely see why Leeds United would want to sign James Justin. I remember him bursting on the scene with Luton, getting his move and doing great things with Leicester City, getting in the England squad and picking up a terrible injury which took a long time to get over.

"I think there are signs that this 27-year-old, who's in the prime of his physical and mental powers, belongs in the Premier League.

"The area of right back will be very competitive at Leeds United. They already have a very good one in Jayden Bogle.

"But James Justin can also play left-back and with Leeds having lost Junior Firpo, maybe he will provide cover there. I can completely understand that Marti Cifuentes and Leicester would be disappointed to lose him, but this is a player who needs to be playing in the Premier League."

With Farke keen to add to his defence and Justin’s 99 appearances in the league, it could be a good deal and match for the player Goodman has urged the club to sign this summer.