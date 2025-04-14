Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston North End supporter was arrested at Elland Road on Saturday after allegedly aiming antisemitic abuse at Leeds United supporters.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That incident, involving a 51-year-old man from Chatham, Kent, was one of two arrests at the game, which ended 2-1 to Leeds. Police say he has since been released on bail pending advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. A man from Dewsbury was arrested on suspicion of being drunk while trying to enter the ground.

Visitors Preston were given an allocation of 2,018 tickets for the Championship game and their supporters were housed in the upper section of Elland Road's West Stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police statement

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "There were two arrests at Leeds United v Preston North End at Elland Road stadium on Saturday. A 51-year-old man, from Chatham, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence in relation to antisemitic comments made from the away fans section in West Stand Upper. He was later released on bail pending CPS advice. A 40-year-old man, from Dewsbury, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk while trying to enter a sports ground. He received a community resolution."

At the start of the current season Leeds United issued a reminder to supporters of their zero-tolerance stance on unacceptable behaviour at Elland Road. In a statement a spokesperson said: "The club will continue to do everything it can to protect players, staff and other supporters from discrimination and offensive language, as we believe real fans do not discriminate or feel the need to act aggressively.

"There are a series of measures currently in place, including policies, procedures and regulations, with the aim of improving behaviour for all those involved with the game and to ensure the actions of the minority do not spoil the game for the majority. To challenge abusive language and unacceptable behaviour and gestures, including tragedy chanting, supporters will face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution. We are united against all forms of discrimination, including racism, homophobia, sexism, antisemitism and any other religious hate. Football is for everyone and anyone who is displaying any of the actions spoken about here are not welcome at Elland Road, and we will continue to work hard to eradicate these behaviours from the game we all love and put an end to the abuse people suffer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ Jewish community

The city of Leeds has a sizable Jewish community which has been embraced by the club for decades and provided the Elland Road board room with former directors and chairmen. The club's most beloved and successful manager Don Revie was known to go out of his way to integrate with the city's Jewish community and famously delivered a sermon in a local synagogue. Leeds' match winner on Saturday, Israeli international Manor Solomon took to social media after the game to mark his goal-and-assist performance and to wish a happy Passover to everyone celebrating.