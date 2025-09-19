Leeds United youngster Alfie Cresswell has already enjoyed some experience of senior football at Thorp Arch with Daniel Farke's first team.

The 18-year-old continued to follow in the footsteps of his brother Charlie and dad Richard this week when he signed a three-year contract extension at Elland Road. A centre-back who can feature on the right of the defence and has played every minute of the Under 21s' games in defensive midfield so far this season, Creswell has scored twice in Premier League 2 outings.

His flexibility is something senior boss Farke has picked out when discussing his best qualities. The teen is not yet a regular fixture in first team training but he has had a taste.

Farke said: "First of all, congratulations to Alfie. He's not a regular member of our training group anyhow, but here and there we have him with us. Brilliant lad, brilliant character, also flexible in many defensive positions - he's played as a center-back and central midfield, as a full back, also quite important for our Under 21s. We got the feeling there's more to come. This is why we extended this contract. Doesn't mean that from tomorrow on, he's a proper member of the first team, but it's also important that we believe also in our young talents, and want to develop them."

Cresswell's older brother Charlie also came through the ranks at Thorp Arch and made senior appearances before being sold to Toulouse last summer. Farke hopes to see others graduate from the academy in order to save the club money in transfer expenditure or if not to boost club coffers.

"If they then one day make the step into being a proper member of the first team, then even better - we can save some transfer fee, and it's always better in terms of identification," he said. "If not, then we have to create value. We have a brilliant lad, and also a very talented young lad and a top character with Alfie. It's always a pleasure to see him. It's always good when we have him here and there, also in our training group, and for that, we think there's more to come, and let's see how he will develop."