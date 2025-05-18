52 famous Leeds United fans who could be back at Elland Road for Premier League football next season

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 18th May 2025, 20:00 BST

Some well known faces could be at Elland Road next season as Premier League football returns.

Leeds United will be back in the big time next season after seeing their return to the Premier League confirmed last month. Daniel Farke’s side racked up 100 points on their way to the Championship title and can now look forward to going blow-for-blow with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

That jump into the Premier League will inevitably increase the number of eyes on LS11 and that could in turn encourage some of the club’s most famous fans to attend Elland Road. From Olympic medal winners to Hollywood stars, some of the world’s most well-known faces have attached themselves to Leeds United.

And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at which celebrities eagle-eyed Leeds supporters could end up running into at Elland Road next season.

No reported net worth

1. Julian Barratt, Actor and Musician

No reported net worth | Getty Images

No reported net worth

2. Danny Howard

No reported net worth Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

No reported net worth

3. Dan Bradbury, Golfer

No reported net worth Photo: Luke Walker

Reported net worth - £1m

4. Rune Temte, Actor

Reported net worth - £1m | Getty Images for Disney

Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Jack P Shepherd, Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

6. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Anthony Devlin

