Former Leeds United boss Uwe Rosler is ready for a new chapter after ending three years with a European side.

Rosler, 56, had been in charge of Danish Superliga team AGF since the summer of 2022 but the ex-Whites boss has now departed the club after a “thorough evaluation” at the end of the campaign.

In a message posted on the club’s website, Rosler said: “After three very intense and rewarding seasons, my time as AGF coach is over.

“On this occasion, I would first and foremost like to thank the players, staff, club management and board for the trust and cooperation we have shared on this journey.

“Together we have reached some milestones: top six three years in a row, bronze medals, cup final and record sales. I am proud of how far we have moved the club forward.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the incredible AGF fans. Their support, passion and loyalty to me and the team have meant a lot and really made Ceres Park a special place.

“The last two-three months have been challenging, but I say goodbye with my head held high in the knowledge that we have built a strong foundation for AGF.

“It has been an honour to represent the club and the city, and I wish everyone in AGF all the best in the future, while I now recharge and prepare for the next chapter in my career.”