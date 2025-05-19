A Leeds United minority investor who ran a successful White House election campaign has sent a message of support to former US President Joe Biden.

Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. A statement on Sunday said Biden and his family were reviewing treatment options for the ‘more aggressive’ form of cancer. His office said: “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

The 82-year-old left the Oval Office in January as the country’s oldest serving president, ending his run for re-election late on in his campaign.

Leeds co-owner Jim Messina was the White House deputy chief of staff for operations under former President Barack Obama and managed Obama’s successful campaign for re-election in 2012. In a post on social media platform x.com he sent his well wishes to the Biden family. He said: “My thoughts are with President Biden and his family as they face this difficult diagnosis. I know he will confront this with the same courage, strength, and dignity that has defined his decades of public service.”

Biden has also taken to social media, to express his gratitude for the support he has been given by the public. “Cancer touches us all,” he said. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

It’s almost two years since Messina revealed himself as one of the investors in 49ers Enterprises, who bought Leeds United from Andrea Radrizzani in 2023. He said: “ An incredible honor to be part of the 49ers Enterprises’ ownership group of @LUFC! Thanks to [chairman] Paraag [Marathe] and Collin [Meador] for including me. This has been a lifetime goal of mine and I’m very excited about the future of this club.”