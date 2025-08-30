Leeds United team news is in for this evening’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Elland Road.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for this evening’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at Elland Road with a particularly big attacking change.

Farke made nine changes to his team for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday for which midfielder Ilia Gruev and striker Joel Piroe were the only two players kept in from the side that started last weekend’s league defeat at Arsenal.

Piroe, though, now drops out of the side and on to the bench as summer signing Lukas Nmecha is selected to lead the line as part of a matchday squad that features injury doubt Noah Okafor and new signing James Justin on the bench.

Injury doubt makes quick return

New £18m winger Okafor was one of the nine players brought into the side for the midweek cup clash but Okafor then reported groin problems which put his participation for tonight’s clash in doubt. Okafor, though, has made a quick return to sit amongst the substitutes but there is no place for Sam Byram.

Farke was already without two of his main centre midfield options in captain Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, both of whom are sidelined with MCL knee injuries. Ampadu suffered the injury in the first game of the new Premier League season at home to Everton whist Tanaka’s blow then occurred in the 5-0 loss at Arsenal.

Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and Anton Stach had formed the three-man midfield at the Emirates but Farke then went to a two-man midfield of Gruev and Sean Longstaff against Sheffield Wednesday as part of a clash in which new striker signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his Whites debut from the bench.

Four days later, Farke reverts back to a three-man centre midfield axis of Gruev, Stach and ex-Newcastle man Longstaff. Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, is again on the bench.

Leeds United v Newcastle United: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Gruev, Stach, Longstaff; James, Gnonto, Nmecha. Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Bijol, Okafor, Harrison, Aaronson, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin.