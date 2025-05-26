Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says the club need to act quickly in the transfer market, which is advice Leeds United could heed this summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/25 campaign was one in which both Leeds and Newcastle achieved long-term goals for their respective fanbases and future aspirations as clubs. While Leeds were crowned champions of the second tier, the Magpies lifted the Carabao Cup and secured UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Howe and Daniel Farke will go head-to-head as direct rivals once again in 2025/26 but the Newcastle boss' post-match declaration upon the conclusion of the Premier League campaign was something that could be heeded by chiefs at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In discussing how Newcastle seek to move forward over the coming months, Howe insisted the club must act fast to secure transfer targets.

"Speed is key for us and I have reiterated that many times internally," he said in his post-match press conference. "Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long."

Leeds and Newcastle will be shopping in different markets this summer but the notion of bringing players in early to elongate the bedding in process and deny rivals an opportunity to sign them instead also applies at Elland Road.

"That’s always been my thought and my message on recruitment, because you can have a period when you think you have time - but then you look around quickly and you see that time has elapsed and you missed opportunities you won’t get again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s what we will be trying, but the reality of that is it’s not always in your hands - but we will do our best to do things early. The power of the Champions League is huge. It’s a selling point for us now, it’s an opportunity to sell that dream to future players that might be considering coming to us."

Whilst the Champions League is a selling point for Newcastle, Leeds' return to the Premier League can also be used as an advantage in negotiations with interested players. Additionally, Leeds' pull as one of England's best-supported team, the scenes beamed across the world following promotion and the trajectory the club is on with stadium redevelopment imminent, the Whites are capable of making a strong case for Elland Road being an enticing destination this summer.

Are Leeds linked with any Newcastle players?

Leeds have been linked with moves for Newcastle duo Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff in recent weeks with both players potentially deemed expendable at St James' Park as Howe seeks to evolve the squad. Wilson is out of contract this summer, while Longstaff has 12 months remaining on his deal.

The England striker appeared to bid a tearful farewell to the black-and-white faithful on Sunday afternoon having been replaced by 23-goal striker Alexander Isak as first-choice in the north-east.