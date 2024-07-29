Leeds United new season key dates: Final friendly, transfer deadlines, international breaks

Published 29th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
The countdown to Leeds United’s new season is down to the final fortnight – and this week presents another big date ahead of the new campaign.

Leeds are flying back home from Germany today after their 10-day pre-season training camp which has featured behind-closed-doors friendlies against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04. Fans were unable to attend either game but supporters will finally get another chance to watch Daniel Farke’s Whites at the end of this week in an Elland Road friendly against Valencia.

Next Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off against the La Liga side will mark United’s final warm-up game ahead of the new season, for which key dates will then present themselves thick and fast. Here, in chronological order, we run through the main big dates as far as the 2024-25 Championship season is concerned.

Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).

1. Leeds United v Valencia pre-season friendly

Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off at Elland Road).Photo: Alex Caparros

Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).

2. First game of new season

Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).Photo: Michael Regan

Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road (8pm kick-off).

3. Carabao Cup first round

Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road (8pm kick-off).Photo: Stu Forster

Saturday, August 17: West Brom v Leeds (12.30pm kick-off).

4. First away day of new season

Saturday, August 17: West Brom v Leeds (12.30pm kick-off).Photo: Dan Mullan

Friday, August 30 (11pm).

5. Summer window transfer deadline

Friday, August 30 (11pm).Photo: Michael Regan

September 2-10.

6. September international break

September 2-10.Photo: Richard Heathcote

