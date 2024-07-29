Leeds United new season key dates: Final friendly, transfer deadlines, international breaks

Leeds are flying back home from Germany today after their 10-day pre-season training camp which has featured behind-closed-doors friendlies against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04. Fans were unable to attend either game but supporters will finally get another chance to watch Daniel Farke’s Whites at the end of this week in an Elland Road friendly against Valencia.
Next Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off against the La Liga side will mark United’s final warm-up game ahead of the new season, for which key dates will then present themselves thick and fast. Here, in chronological order, we run through the main big dates as far as the 2024-25 Championship season is concerned.
