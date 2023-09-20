There has been a definite change in the mood surrounding Leeds United as Daniel Farke’s side push for an immediate return to the Premier League. The doom and gloom that enveloped Elland Road when the Whites suffered relegation from the top tier at the end of last season is slowly being worn away and there feels genuine optimism Farke can add a third promotion to his impressive list of achievements after becoming a two-time Championship winner during his time with Norwich City.