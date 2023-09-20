Leeds United new predicted finish compared to Hull City, Sunderland, Norwich, Leicester and rivals
There was significant movement in Leeds United’s predicted finish after Sunday’s win at Championship rivals Millwall.
There has been a definite change in the mood surrounding Leeds United as Daniel Farke’s side push for an immediate return to the Premier League. The doom and gloom that enveloped Elland Road when the Whites suffered relegation from the top tier at the end of last season is slowly being worn away and there feels genuine optimism Farke can add a third promotion to his impressive list of achievements after becoming a two-time Championship winner during his time with Norwich City.
Sunday’s 3-0 win at Millwall took Leeds to within two points of the play-off places and they could even find themselves in the top six ahead of Saturday’s home game with Watford if they collected another win at Hull City on Wednesday night and results elsewhere go their way. But where are Farke’s men predicted to finish and what are their chances of promotion?