Leeds United new head coach latest live: Jesse Marsch confirmed as Marcelo Bielsa replacement
Leeds United are set to make a swift appointment in naming a new head coach after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.
The Whites were dismantled 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime, leaving the club just two points above the drop zone.
News that Bielsa had been sacked then emerged on Sunday morning.
United are now expected to appoint former Red Bull Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as Bielsa's replacement and we will bring you all the latest news here at our rolling live blog throughout the day.
The Whites sit 16th in the Premier League table and return to action on Saturday away at Leicester City.
BREAKING NEWS - CONFIRMED: Jesse Marsch confirmed as Marcelo Bielsa replacement.
Leeds United new head coach latest
Last updated: Monday, 28 February, 2022, 11:55
- Whites sacked Marcelo Bielsa after 4-0 loss at home to Spurs
- Jesse Marsch expected to be named as his replacement