Gnonto was given the weekend off after a hectic last-minute transfer from Zurich to Elland Road on deadline day, head coach Jesse Marsch sending the 18-year-old home to gather his belongings and likely his thoughts.

It was a head-spinning start to September for the Italian international, whose arrival was initially slated for January before the chaotic nature of Leeds' transfer deadline day kicked in and they moved suddenly to accelerate their plans.

The teenager was looking at another few months of development in the Swiss Super League and some Europa League action but now finds himself at a Premier League club.

It's unlikely that the new surroundings will overawe Gnonto in any way - he grew up at Inter Milan before a gutsy move to Zurich to play first team football at 16, and has played four times for the Italian national team.

According to Gelhardt, the new boy has made a good impression both on and off the pitch.

"He's very sharp, he's very fast, he's lively," the forward told BBC Leeds.

"He plays winger or just anywhere across the front four really. He's a lovely lad, he's very sharp and I'm sure he'll do really well."

NEW FACE - Willy Gnonto has impressed Joe Gelhardt in Leeds United training this week as the Italian international makes his first Thorp Arch impression. Pic: Getty

Gnonto is not immediately expected to make a first team impact but he does bolster Marsch's options for the three positions behind Leeds' lone striker in the current 4-2-3-1 system.

Gelhardt has mostly been used as a number nine, although at Brentford he played behind Patrick Bamford in the second half, and most consider his best position to be as a 10 or wide right of the attacking midfield three, putting him in direct competition with Gnonto.

"It's healthy competition," said Gelhardt.

"Everyone wants to play but off the pitch we're all friends. So it's not personal you know, it's just a healthy competition."

Gelhardt's usage towards the end of last season, the new contract the club handed him in the summer and his involvement thus far in Marsch's new-look team, should assure him of his importance to Leeds.

The club see him as a good option for now and a big player for the future, which could lend itself to a weight of expectation on 20-year-old shoulders.

"I don't see it as a weight, I see it more of a an opportunity for myself," he said.

"I don't really really feel pressure or anything, I just go on the pitch to just try and do what's best for the team. I'm just playing the game that I've always played, but I'm grateful for the opportunities that I've got to play in the Premier League. So I can't complain."

If he did have one complaint it would be over his own form.

He's yet to find the net this season, albeit in just 124 minutes of Premier League football, and hasn't lit up Elland Road with moments of magic like his assist against Brighton or the dribble that won a penalty against Wolves.

Big moments like those, the goal at Chelsea and late one against Norwich made it a breakthrough season for him at top flight level and Gelhardt is hungry for more.

"Everton was the closest I've got so far," he said.

"The one Pickford saved with his foot was an unexpected one, it bounced up really quickly. If if had fallen on my left foot I would have scored but it fell on my right unfortunately.

"Personally, I think I haven't been as good as I'd like. Every game I play I want to score or assist to help the team try to get results but in terms of actual aims I don't set targets - just as many goals or assists as possible.