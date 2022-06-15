Leeds United new boy steps out alongside Premier League 'idol' in El Salvador

The US faced hosts El Salvador in San Salvador for a Concacaf Nations League clash which kicked off at 3am on Wednesday morning.

Aaronson, 21, started in centre-midfield just behind Chelsea's Christian Pulisic whom the new Leeds signing has highlighted as his Premier League idol upon moving to English football's top flight.

Aaronson was taken off at the interval and the USA were 1-0 down at the time to a 35th-minute strike from Alexander Larín.

LATEST CAP: Leeds United's USA international Brenden Aaronson, right, challenges El Salvador's Narciso Orellana during the Concacaf Nations League clash in San Salvador in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images.

The USA's Paul Arriola was then sent off in the 70th minute but El Salvador's Ronald Rodriguez was also red carded nine minutes later and the States bagged a 91st-minute equaliser through Jordan Morris to seal a 1-1 draw.