Leeds United new boy steps out alongside Premier League 'idol' in El Salvador

The US faced hosts El Salvador in San Salvador for a Concacaf Nations League clash which kicked off at 3am on Wednesday morning.
Aaronson, 21, started in centre-midfield just behind Chelsea's Christian Pulisic whom the new Leeds signing has highlighted as his Premier League idol upon moving to English football's top flight.
Aaronson was taken off at the interval and the USA were 1-0 down at the time to a 35th-minute strike from Alexander Larín.
The USA's Paul Arriola was then sent off in the 70th minute but El Salvador's Ronald Rodriguez was also red carded nine minutes later and the States bagged a 91st-minute equaliser through Jordan Morris to seal a 1-1 draw.
All roads now lead to the World Cup in Qatar for the US whose next game is their World Cup Group B opener against Wales on Monday, November 21.