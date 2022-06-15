Leeds United new boy steps out alongside Premier League 'idol' in El Salvador

Leeds United new boy Brenden Aaronson took his latest step forward for the USA national team in the early hours of Wednesday morning, bagging his 22nd cap for his country.

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 10:53 am

The US faced hosts El Salvador in San Salvador for a Concacaf Nations League clash which kicked off at 3am on Wednesday morning.

Aaronson, 21, started in centre-midfield just behind Chelsea's Christian Pulisic whom the new Leeds signing has highlighted as his Premier League idol upon moving to English football's top flight.

Aaronson was taken off at the interval and the USA were 1-0 down at the time to a 35th-minute strike from Alexander Larín.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

LATEST CAP: Leeds United's USA international Brenden Aaronson, right, challenges El Salvador's Narciso Orellana during the Concacaf Nations League clash in San Salvador in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images.

The USA's Paul Arriola was then sent off in the 70th minute but El Salvador's Ronald Rodriguez was also red carded nine minutes later and the States bagged a 91st-minute equaliser through Jordan Morris to seal a 1-1 draw.

All roads now lead to the World Cup in Qatar for the US whose next game is their World Cup Group B opener against Wales on Monday, November 21.

Premier LeagueUSAChelsea