Leeds United's most recent addition Josuha Guilavogui has expressed his delight at representing the club following their latest victory over Middlesbrough.

The defensive midfielder was brought on as a late substitute in the 3-1 win over Boro on Tuesday night as Leeds made it eight consecutive victories at Elland Road.

Guilavogui only joined the club halfway through that run but appears to have caught the Leeds bug within his first two months as a Whites player.

Sharing his thoughts on social media after the midweek triumph, Guilavogui said: "This club is so special!

"Thank you to my teammates, the staff, the fans, and everyone who makes it possible for us to share these amazing moments together.

"Pure Joy, Intense Feeling = ICONIC CLUB. WE ARE LEEDS. MOT."

The experienced Frenchman is yet to make a first start since arriving on a free transfer in late October but is aware his role extends further than the pitch as one of the oldest and well-travelled members of Daniel Farke's squad. He has taken it upon himself to become one of the dressing room leaders off the pitch, hosting an impromptu teamtalk with the first-team group ahead of the Whites' 4-3 away win over Swansea City.

The 34-year-old had options whilst out of contract at the beginning of the season, including the possibility of playing in more 'exotic' locations, but after consulting with ex-Leeds man Olivier Dacourt, decided on Elland Road in the hope of achieving something and imparting his wisdom from almost two decades in the game.

Tuesday night’s opening goalscorer Willy Gnonto made a beeline for Guilavogui on the substitutes bench after putting Leeds in front, celebrating with the ex-France international in front of the cameras. It is understood he is already well-regarded within the squad and among staff at Thorp Arch.