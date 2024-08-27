Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites new boy Jayden Bogle has outlined his personal Leeds United game hope amid ‘amazing’ Whites praise folllowing his Sheffield United switch.

Bogle left the Blades to join Leeds in a £5m switch this summer and the right-back bagged his fourth outing for his new club in Friday night’s Championship Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

Having only joined the Whites on July 20, Bogle has already played every single minute of all three Leeds league games plus 26 minutes from the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat at home to Middlesbrough. Five weeks on from making the Yorkshire switch, Bogle has described the club as “amazing” and has given a big thumbs up to how quickly he has settled in. That, said Bogle, was key, the defender declaring that he is now finding “rhythm and consistency” which he hopes to now string together on a continued basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the YEP about his start to life as a Leeds player and how his own game might develop at the club, Bogle beamed: “It's been good. I've settled in really quick, the club is amazing, the staff, players, all amazing.

WHITES PRAISE: From Jayden Bogle. Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images.

"That was the key at the start, to settle in quickly and then adapt to how the team play. Obviously it's a different system to my previous club so it's just getting used to that. I think I am finding that rhythm now and that consistency and hopefully I can put that together for the games coming up."

Reflecting on his display in Friday night’s win at Hillsborough, Bogle said: “I thought I had a good game. I tried to be aggressive. Obviously it's going to be some atmosphere here but I was happy with my performance."