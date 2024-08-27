Leeds United new boy outlines personal game hope with 'amazing' Whites verdict
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bogle left the Blades to join Leeds in a £5m switch this summer and the right-back bagged his fourth outing for his new club in Friday night’s Championship Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday.
Having only joined the Whites on July 20, Bogle has already played every single minute of all three Leeds league games plus 26 minutes from the bench in the Carabao Cup defeat at home to Middlesbrough. Five weeks on from making the Yorkshire switch, Bogle has described the club as “amazing” and has given a big thumbs up to how quickly he has settled in. That, said Bogle, was key, the defender declaring that he is now finding “rhythm and consistency” which he hopes to now string together on a continued basis.
Speaking to the YEP about his start to life as a Leeds player and how his own game might develop at the club, Bogle beamed: “It's been good. I've settled in really quick, the club is amazing, the staff, players, all amazing.
"That was the key at the start, to settle in quickly and then adapt to how the team play. Obviously it's a different system to my previous club so it's just getting used to that. I think I am finding that rhythm now and that consistency and hopefully I can put that together for the games coming up."
Reflecting on his display in Friday night’s win at Hillsborough, Bogle said: “I thought I had a good game. I tried to be aggressive. Obviously it's going to be some atmosphere here but I was happy with my performance."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.