Leeds United new boy makes position preference clear in lament of dramatic late loss to 10 men
The Bulgarian international featured in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to the side sitting third in Group G of the Euro 2024 qualifying stage. It marked a 10th cap and a 10th consecutive start for Bulgaria for the midfielder, who arrived at Elland Road in the last week of the summer transfer window from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen. He made his international debut less than a year ago, on September 23 2022 and has been ever-present for head coach Mladen Krstajić, himself a fellow former Werder Bremen player.
Montenegro went ahead in first half stoppage time through Stefan Savić but went down to 10 men in the second half when Igor Vujačić was sent off. Bulgaria spurned the opportunity to level from the spot before making it 1-1 later on with a Preslav Borukov goal. And despite a number of chances to capitalise on the man advantage, Bulgaria found themselves somehow losing control of the game in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Stevan Jovetić guided a deft header into the net to finish off a counter attack.
"We were unlucky today,” said Gruev.
"We put a lot of pressure on them. One counterattack and we conceded again. We don’t have luck. I don't know, that's football.”
The Montenegro game saw Gruev return to the centre of midfield, his natural position, after three consecutive international outings at centre-back. Speaking after the game Gruev made clear where he prefers to find himself on the pitch but added the usual caveat that he will perform wherever Krstajić puts him.
"I feel much better in midfield,” he said.
"I play where the coach lets me.”
Gruev will return to Thorp Arch this week to prepare for a potential Whites debut against Millwall at The Den on Sunday. His arrival late on in the window and the requirement to secure a visa prevented him from featuring in Daniel Farke’s squad for the Elland Road draw with Sheffield Wednesday. Both Gruev and Glen Kamara will be hoping for their first starts but must unseat Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray from roles they have held since the campaign began.