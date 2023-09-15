Djed Spence is a ‘major doubt’ for Leeds United’s trip to Millwall after missing training through private reasons and then picking up an injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee made his Leeds debut at Elland Road against Sheffield Wednesday off the bench but boss Daniel Farke will likely be without the right-back at The Den.

There’s a fresh set-back on the other side of Farke’s defence too as the Championship resumes after the international break, although the manager believes the general injury situation is now ‘much improved.’

“On the long-term list we have Stuart Dallas but he's improving,” said Farke.

"Patrick Bamford is still out, he'll miss the three games in six days but we're hoping he'll return to team training quite soon, late next week or perhaps the week after. Sadly Junior Firpo is out. He trained with us last week but it's quite normal after being out for such a long time there's a reaction from the body. He has some problems with his hip. He'll definitely miss the game.

“There's a question mark behind Djed Spence, he missed some days due to private reasons and yesterday in training he got a knock on his knee, his lateral ligament. We need to wait for further assessment. He's a major doubt for the weekend.”

The good news, however, is that club captain Liam Cooper has returned to training after a foot problem, along with Sam Byram and Daniel James who both sustained groin issues prior to the break and missed the Wednesday game.

“All the other players, Liam Cooper has been back in full training since yesterday, Sam Byram back in the whole week, Daniel James back in the whole week,” said Farke.