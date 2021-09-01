The Whites secured the signature of the Wales international from Manchester United on deadline day in a deal worth in the region of £25million.

James finally made a long-awaited switch to Leeds after seeing a transfer to the club fall through at the final hour in January 2019 from then employers Swansea City.

The 23-year-old has headed away with his nation for the September international break but will return to Thorp Arch next week to link up with his new team-mates.

James, though, already knows a couple of those on the books in West Yorkshire, including fellow Hull boy and club captain Cooper.

Argentine boss Bielsa likes to keep a tight-knit squad in LS11 and his latest addition to the ranks can't wait to get going.

“It's an amazing club, with an amazing history and a great group of lads. I know a few of them already and I've had some great chats with them," said the winger after penning a five-year deal.

“Liam Cooper has texted me a few times and I play with Tyler Roberts at Wales, so I know it's a great group of lads. I just can't wait to play in front of the Leeds fans.

Leeds United winger Daniel James. Pic: LUFC

“There's always been interest and this is the next part of my career, I’m just excited to be here.

“I'm looking forward to getting going under Marcelo Bielsa, I think he's well known all around the world and everyone learns things from him, so I'm just looking forward to learning everyday.”

James has crossed the Pennines to join another big club in Leeds from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils and the wide man insists the sky's the limit for the Whites.

"It’s an exciting team, getting better and better every year with a great group of players and young players coming through as well," he added.

“It's a club from when I was young that was always big. When I used to play for Hull and we played Leeds, it was always a massive game.

“It’s just great to be here now and I believe this team can achieve anything.

“I definitely think the team will suit my type of play, it's high energy which is what I give and I had some tough games against them recently.