The Welsh international is no shrinking violet and says as much to the press pack gathered at Elland Road on the evening of deadline day. He has just signed a loan deal with Leeds for the remainder of the season but makes no secret his desire to potentially extend his stay, so long as he proves himself 'on and off the pitch'.

At 28 years old, Roberts has seen plenty of action, particularly in this division. A Team of the Season nominee last year, in addition to winning promotion with Vincent Kompany's dominant Burnley side, and a play-off participant with Swansea City three years ago, the Wales defender brings experience to Daniel Farke's youthful squad.

It is no secret that Roberts is a player who can get under the skin of opponents, whether that be through the medium of verbal or physical wind-ups. Upon completing his media duties at Elland Road ahead of an official announcement on Thursday evening, the full-back returned to the room where journalists had gathered continuing to work, and sporting a cheesy grin, remarked: "Go home, lads!"

Roberts is close to existing Leeds trio Joe Rodon, Dan James and Ethan Ampadu. The quartet have played together extensively for Wales, while all except Ampadu featured alongside one another at Swansea City - the club where all three came through the academy.

To have landed at a club where three of his closest friends in the game are currently fighting for automatic promotion to the Premier League is 'brilliant' and a 'privilege', Roberts says.

Quizzed on the 'needle' to his game, on display as recently as Wednesday, trading shoves with Manchester City's Rico Lewis, Roberts opens up a little further: "It's been what I've been about since I started playing football to be honest, just getting in there, getting stuck in - I'm a rugby boy at heart so I like a scrap every now and again.

"I think Vincent Kompany is a big part of that as well," Roberts added. "Last season, as good as we were on the ball playing football, we looked fancy and all that, we were gritty and we stuck up for each other.

"We knew that if - you know - the faeces hit the fan, kind of thing, we had to go again and we had to stick by each other. In the end, you get promoted as a team not as individuals, so you all have to be in it together.