Leeds United need to splash the cash this summer says Lee Sharpe

FORMER Whites winger Lee Sharpe believes Leeds United must spend big in this summer’s transfer window to be rewarded with the ultimate prize of the riches of the Premier League.

United are facing up to their 15th consecutive season outside of the country’s top flight following relegation in 2004.

Lee Sharpe.

The Whites are set to up the ante in their recruitment this summer with Hull City striker Abel Hernandez and Swansea City centre-back Kyle Bartley two of United’s main targets and Sharpe is of the belief that spending big is the only way to go up.

“I think it’s just about cash,” Sharpe told the YEP.

“I think it’s about getting the right amount of cash in and getting the right manager in to bring in the right players to guarantee that you are going to get top six to at least give yourself a chance of the play-offs.

“Otherwise it’s never going to work when you are competing with three clubs that are coming down with parachute payments and against other clubs that are putting big investments into the club – like last season the likes of Fulham and Wolves.

It’s a no-brainer to me to throw 30, 40 or maybe even 50 million pounds at it for the money that would come in return for the Premier League. Lee Sharpe

“It’s a really tough league to get out of and to give yourself the best opportunity you have got to throw some cash at it to get some good people in there.

“It’s a no-brainer to me to throw 30, 40 or maybe even 50 million pounds at it for the money that would come in return for the Premier League. It’s an absolute no-brainer.”

United’s coffers were boosted earlier this month when the club announced that the investment arm of NFL giants the San Francisco 49ers had acquired a shareholding of more than 10 per cent by investing around £10m.

The 49ers appointed its president Paraag Marathe to United’s board after agreeing an equity deal with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Lee Sharpe.

United’s Italian owner is now set to decide whether head coach Paul Heckingbottom will remain in his role next term.