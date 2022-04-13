Leeds United need something else, and Jesse Marsch will help them get it - Tony Dorigo

In terms of looking at anything else in the game, I don’t really care because it was all about the result, it really was.

To that end, it was absolutely fantastic and 3-0 got the job done.

Then you start looking at the manner of it and it was a difficult watch because, I think, it was just such a nervy game.

SOLID RUN: Whites head coach Jesse Marsch gives a Leeds salute to the travelling Leeds United fans after Saturday's 3-0 win at Watford which made it ten points out of a last possible 12. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

It’s always difficult when you are playing against a side that is not playing well and that keep giving the ball away as you will end up descending into what they are doing and that’s kind of what we did.

We just couldn’t keep the ball. What was important was that there was still the endeavour, organisation and everything else still there.

But, when we had the ball, our quality with the ball could have been a lot better and, when we did show some quality, we scored and the first goal was that.

I just thought if we could have got a second goal earlier then it would have been a lot easier.

It took us a little while but, in the end, definitely the right team won comfortably. It was interesting because, the following day, I then became really interested in Canaries.

I don’t know why, that’s just the way that it goes at this stage of the season.

But looking at the table now, it’s a lot healthier and it looks as though we can relax a little going into the next game at Crystal Palace a week on Monday night.

But I still think we need something else, whether that be one more win or a point or three but we have got six games to do it.

I think the boys will be really pleased with what they have done so far and it’s looking like Burnley’s trip up at Norwich is a huge blow for them.

We will have to see if they can recover fully from that.

I wouldn’t say we are safe yet because, mathematically, we are not but I think one more result should do it.

Jesse Marsch has now had six games in charge and I think he has done a very good job indeed.

It was always going to be really difficult to replace Marcelo Bielsa, simple as that, because of how much love everyone has got for him, and rightly so.

Sometimes you think, can that work? Can it be successful?

But, when Jesse first came to the club, in his first interview he addressed all of the elephants in the room straight away which I was impressed at.

Clearly he is very media savy so he is saying all of the right things.

But, at the same time, you can say all of the right things when all we care about is the results out there.

That’s what needed to change - and they did and that was important. In that first game at Leicester away, I was really impressed how, in three or four days, we changed completely and I could see a real clarity in what we were doing.

I then got worried after the Villa game because that clarity disappeared completely in probably one of the worst performances I have seen.

But, since then, the group has been strong and, clearly once you get a result, the confidence starts to seep back into the boys.

That’s now 10 points out of a possible 12 and, at this stage of the season, that is really impressive stuff whoever you are playing.

I look at the boys, well, just how they are talking and the feedback from the pitch that is coming out.

You can see that there is a camaraderie and they are certainly together but this bunch of lads have always been really strong like that.

But there is no doubt that Jesse Marsch has got something to do with that as well.

He is saying the right things but, more importantly, doing the right things and I can see things out on the pitch there that are working.

The big test will be clearly getting to the summer and then getting the players that he would like in to really refine the way that he plays because, at the moment, he is having to play that style or the way that he wants with the players that he has got.

I am sure there are a few tweaks that he would like to do too.

It’s interesting because, with every single tactic and formation, I can give you the positive but I can also give you a slight negative.

What it’s all about is what works best and, I suppose, against certain teams you might change your tactics slightly but the way that Jesse plays is clearly more ‘in to out’ rather than ‘out to in’.

We are nice and tight, we are compact in the middle and I think where that kind of breaks down at times is such as in situations like at Watford when they gave the ball away sloppily in midfield when there were just so many bodies around and we would give it away sloppily as well.

That didn’t work so well but defensively we looked very tight and, I suppose oppositely, when we do win it back there is someone very close to you to play off it.

I just think it’s a different style and that really then allows the full-backs to charge forward into that extra space and maybe it’s just an extra pass that is needed so the wide men can get out wide so their movement is slightly different and takes a second longer.