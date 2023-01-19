The Whites’ continued participation in the Premier League and subsequent broadcast television payments have boosted the club back into the Top 20 of Deloitte’s Money Football League for the first time since 2002/03 when the team regularly competed in Europe.

Leeds are one of several English Premier League clubs listed in the Top 20, with Manchester City topping the list due to increases in reported commercial revenue during the most recent financial year.

"English clubs occupy more than half of the top 20 spots in the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time, with Manchester City retaining pole position,” report the Press Association.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: A general view of the corner flag during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“The Premier League’s dominance of the global club game is underlined in the financial services firm’s 2023 report, which found 11 of the top 20 clubs generating the most revenue in the 2021-22 season were based in England.

“The English top flight’s broadcast revenues remain the envy of the rest of the world, and the report found that 16 clubs – 80 per cent of the league – featured in the 2023 Money League’s top 30,” a PA report added, highlighting the financial dominance English top flight teams have on their continental counterparts.

