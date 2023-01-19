Leeds United named one of football's richest clubs for first time in 20 years as new data released
Leeds United have been ranked 18th in the 2023 Deloitte Money Football League, which ‘profiles the financial performance of the highest revenue generating clubs in world football’
The Whites’ continued participation in the Premier League and subsequent broadcast television payments have boosted the club back into the Top 20 of Deloitte’s Money Football League for the first time since 2002/03 when the team regularly competed in Europe.
Leeds are one of several English Premier League clubs listed in the Top 20, with Manchester City topping the list due to increases in reported commercial revenue during the most recent financial year.
"English clubs occupy more than half of the top 20 spots in the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time, with Manchester City retaining pole position,” report the Press Association.
“The Premier League’s dominance of the global club game is underlined in the financial services firm’s 2023 report, which found 11 of the top 20 clubs generating the most revenue in the 2021-22 season were based in England.
“The English top flight’s broadcast revenues remain the envy of the rest of the world, and the report found that 16 clubs – 80 per cent of the league – featured in the 2023 Money League’s top 30,” a PA report added, highlighting the financial dominance English top flight teams have on their continental counterparts.
Last week, Leeds signed 20-year-old forward Georginio Rutter in a club-record deal which could see the Frenchman’s fee rise to £35 million if performance-related add-ons are triggered. Since promotion to the Premier League, Leeds have spent over £20 million on Rodrigo Moreno, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Daniel James and the aforementioned Rutter, taking the sum total of their post-promotion transfer expenditure close to £300 million.