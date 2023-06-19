Leeds United and AS Roma are ‘moving towards an agreement’ over a proposed deal for defender Diego Llorente, according to reports in Italy.

The 29-year-old moved to the Serie A club on loan in January, making 12 appearances in all competitions as Jose Mourinho’s side reached the Europa League final, which they lost on penalties to Sevilla.

Roma had an €18million option to buy Llorente at the end of the season and despite a desire to keep the player, the Italian outfit were unwilling to meet the original price tag.

Now Corriere Dello Sport, via Roma Giallorossa, report Roma want to sign the player on loan for another season with a €10million obligation to buy the player if certain conditions are met. These would include individual and team performance targets.

Llorente joined Leeds in September 2020 for a reported £18million, penning a four-year deal. His first league goal for the club came in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in April 2021.

The centre-back was poised to be out of contract at the end of next season but signed a new deal at the club in December, extending his stay at Elland Road until the summer of 2026. But just over one month later he made the move to Italy.

His extended contract does give Leeds more bargaining power, as there is no risk of losing the player on a free transfer next summer.

Llorente started two Europa League games for Roma, as well as making an apperance in the final. Five of his Serie A appearances came from the start, with the other four coming off the bench.

“He has great international experience but needed a bit of time to learn how to play with us,” Mourinho said of the player in April.